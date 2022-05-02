WATERTOWN — Samantha L. Webb-Carter, 33, of 621 Lansing St., Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on April 26 at an apartment on Emerson St., Ms. Webb-Carter stole a phone from Rex Dunbar, 54, and hit him several times in the face and head in order to obtain it. She then left his residence with the phone.
Police records state that Mr. Dunbar was attempting to call police when Ms. Webb-Carter took his phone.
Ms. Webb-Carter was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held pending a Monday morning arraignment.
Nicholas R. Boneli, 34, of 206 Seymour St., was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
Mr. Boneli was give an appearance ticket to return to city court for his charges.
Shane A. Dial, 43, of San Antonio, Texas, was charged by city police on Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Mr. Dial left three children aged 8, 6 and 3 alone in his room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Arsenal St. for an extended period of time on Saturday evening, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine when stopped by police.
Mr. Dial was given an appearance ticket to return to city court for his charges.
Christopher J. Louvat, 32, of 1030 Arsenal St., was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Saturday evening at his apartment, Mr. Louvat used a dull, rusty 6-inch blade to cut the left side of a 34-year-old woman’s face during a domestic incident.
Police records state Mr. Louvat also pulled the woman back to him as she attempted to leave, and scratched the right side of her face, leaving several marks.
Mr. Louvat was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Damian L. Simmons, 44, of 256 Michigan Ave, Apt. 402-B, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree aggravated harassment, fourth-degree stalking and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, between 10 p.m. Friday night to 10:12 a.m. Saturday morning, Mr. Simmons sent over 120 harassing text messages to his 34-year-old wife.
He is also accused of putting his hands on the back of her neck and pushing her on Friday night.
Mr. Simmons was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held for arraignment.
Robert W. Murphy, 56, of 420 Gifford St., Syracuse, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on April 26 with third-degree criminal mischief.
According to sheriff’s records, Mr. Murphy threw a rock through a front apartment window and breaking it on the evening of April 26, at an apartment complex on State Route 12 in Watertown.
Mr. Murphy was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Kshaun T. Murphy, 28, of 30 N. Broad St., Room 207, West Carthage, was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on April 26 with second-degree criminal contempt and violating the terms of his probation.
According to police, Mr. Murphy violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection when he entered the apartment of the protected party at an apartment complex n State Route 12 in Watertown on the morning of April 26.
Mr. Murphy was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held for arraignment.
Paul W. Leger, 30, of 15125 Aspen Lake, Apt. E, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Leger damaged the front drivers side tire of a vehicle owned by his wife, when he stuck a knife through the tire wall on Friday evening at their home.
Mr. Leger was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and given an appearance ticket. He was then released to the custody of Fort Drum military police.
