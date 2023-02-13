Anthony K.J. Silva, 41, of Creekwood Drive, Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree obstructing government administration and resisting arrest.

According to city police, on Sunday afternoon at his home, Mr. Silva shut the door of his home in the face of uniformed officers responding to reports of a violent domestic dispute. Mr. Silva is also accused of following officers into the home and yelling at them, keeping them from interviewing the victim.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.