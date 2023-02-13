Anthony K.J. Silva, 41, of Creekwood Drive, Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree obstructing government administration and resisting arrest.
According to city police, on Sunday afternoon at his home, Mr. Silva shut the door of his home in the face of uniformed officers responding to reports of a violent domestic dispute. Mr. Silva is also accused of following officers into the home and yelling at them, keeping them from interviewing the victim.
Police said Mr. Silva grabbed a pit bull and put it on his lap, requiring officers to handle the dog to handcuff him, also refusing to get on the ground or place his hands behind his back when ordered.
Mr. Silva was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Shelby A. Powless, 28, of Brainard Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. Michael S. Shephard, 41, of Brainard Street, was also charged by city police Saturday with second-degree harassment and criminal mischief in the same incident.
According to police records, on Saturday afternoon at her home, Ms. Powless violated a refrain-from order of protection when she punched the Mr. Shephard in the face.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
Mr. Shephard is accused of pushing Ms. Powless and kicking in their bathroom door, causing about $100 in damage.
Mr. Shephard was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
Enrique A. Malone, 24, of Mountain Lane, Evans Mills, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree assault.
According to police records, on Thursday at Whistler’s Tavern on Watertown’s Public Square, Mr. Malone is accused of punching someone multiple times in the face, causing them to lose three teeth and sprain an ankle.
Mr. Malone was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
Traci L. Weir, 36, who has no listed address, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to police records, on Wednesday as police were engaging with Ms. Weir on a separate harassment charge, she is accused of yelling loudly at two officers, spitting on one officer and striking another repeatedly in the face with a closed fist.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Taylor R. Carpenter, 23, of Garden Road, Philadelphia, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 19 with unlawful publication of an intimate image and second-degree harassment.
According to sheriff’s records and court records, released to the public on Sunday, Ms. Carpenter is accused of sending intimate images of an unnamed victim to staff of the Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes housing development on post. Court records state she sent these images on Dec. 21 and Jan. 3, identifying them as being images of the victim to the staff members, trying to get the victim fired from their job at the development.
Ms. Carpenter was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released.
