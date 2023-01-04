Richard A. Anson, 30, of Mundy Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday with two counts of criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Tuesday morning at his home, Mr. Anson threw a 32-inch television, valued at $150, and then prevented a female victim from calling the police by grabbing her cellphone out of her hand.
Mr. Anson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Christopher L. Barkley, 31, of Adams, was charged by state police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Barkley was arrested in the city of Watertown on the charge at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and given an appearance ticket.
Miguel A. Harvey, 23, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, on Sunday Mr. Harvey is accused of threatening his mother with a box cutter, demanding money from her, which she provided. Mr Harvey then left the residence, and was located by troopers at a residence in the town of Watertown.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, arraigned and held without bail due to prior felony convictions.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.