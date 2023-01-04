Dreamstime/TNS

Richard A. Anson, 30, of Mundy Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday with two counts of criminal mischief.

According to police records, on Tuesday morning at his home, Mr. Anson threw a 32-inch television, valued at $150, and then prevented a female victim from calling the police by grabbing her cellphone out of her hand.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.