WATERTOWN — Keisha A. Letendre, 43, of Starbuck Avenue, was charged by city police on Thursday with issuing a false written statement.
According to police records, on Friday afternoon at her home, police accused Ms. Letendre of having provided a false written statement to police alleging that her neighbor made harassing gestures and comments towards her.
Ms. Letendre was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Heather A. Mims, 44, of Arbor Drive, was charged by city police on Thursday with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Dec. 15, police allege that Ms. Mims stole a pack of razors, valued at $9.50, from the Dollar General on Eastern Boulevard.
Ms. Mims was arrested, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Rasul J. Johnson, 22, of Gotham Street, was charged by city police on Thursday with criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to police records, on Thursday afternoon at his home, police allege that Mr. Johnson used his hands to apply pressure to a woman’s neck during a domestic incident, and damaged a $25 dollar chair.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Adrian L. Friend, 48, of Holcomb Street, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Friday night at his home, police accused Mr. Friend of damaging a 55 inch television, valued at $400, during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Friend was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Tyler L. Nasworthy, 27, of Coffeen Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with aggravated contempt of a court order, criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child. He was also charged with resisting arrest.
According to police records, on Saturday morning at a Monroe Avenue address, police allege Mr. Nasworthy engaged in a domestic dispute with a female victim, striking her in the chin and ripping a hoodie from her body. Police say Mr. Nasworthy was violating the terms of a refrain-from order of protection issued against him, and had already been convicted of first-degree criminal contempt in 2018. All this was done in the presence of a 5-year old child as well.
Police also say that when they attempted to arrest Mr. Nasworthy on Saturday, he attempted to push past officers, hide his wrists from cuffs, bit an officer and fought with other officers for several seconds.
Mr. Nasworthy was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
Michael A. Kahler, 22, of Fairbanks Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Saturday afternoon at a neighboring home on Fairbanks Street, police allege that Mr. Kahler used a metal bar to strike the exterior door of the home, causing over $1,115 in damage.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Jasmine L. Sitton, 21, of Greenville, S.C., and Dallas E. Sitton, 19, also of Greenville, S.C. were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.
According to sheriff’s records, the couple are accused of leaving their two-month old child in the back seat of their 2008 Nissan Altima at the Walmart on Route 11 in LeRay for over an hour. According to sheriff’s records, witnesses saw the child was in the backseat of the car, which was left running in 48 degree weather, for over 30 minutes and called emergency services. When deputies arrived, the parents didn’t immediately respond to pages and were located only by going person-to-person in the store.
Sheriff’s deputies issued both Mr. and Ms. Sitton appearance tickets to return to Jefferson County’s Centralized Arraignment court, and Mr. Sitton was turned over to the custody of Fort Drum Military Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.