Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Roy E. Davis, 53, of West Main Street, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police records, on Thursday afternoon at his apartment, Mr. Davis hit a woman over the head with an unspecified “household item,” causing a severe laceration to the back of her head that required stitches to close.

