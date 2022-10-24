WATERTOWN — Roy E. Davis, 53, of West Main Street, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, on Thursday afternoon at his apartment, Mr. Davis hit a woman over the head with an unspecified “household item,” causing a severe laceration to the back of her head that required stitches to close.
Police said the use of the household item constituted a weapons possession charge.
Mr. Davis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
David Ortega, 47, of Barben Avenue, was charged by city police Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Sunday morning at his home, Mr. Ortega restricted his girlfriend’s windpipe by putting his left hand around her throat and pushing her against a cabinet.
Mr. Ortega was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Stephen M. Shephard, 41, of Brainard Street, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Sunday morning at his home, Mr. Brainard grabbed a woman by her face, neck and chest. This was in violation of a refrain-from order of protection issued against him by Jefferson County Family Court in September.
Mr. Shephard was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.