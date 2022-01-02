WATERTOWN — Lamar Wright, 50, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Thursday Mr. Wright violated a stay-away order of protection when he followed a female from Bronson Street to Michigan Avenue, threatening to kill and beat her along the way.
Mr. Wright was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail before he was arraigned in Watertown city court. Mr. Wright was released from custody at that hearing, according to court documents.
Frederick T. Goodwin, Jr., 23, of 120 S. Pearl St, was charged by city police on Friday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 9:41 p.m. on Friday, at the 1869 Tavern on State Street, Mr. Goodwin swung his fists around at a number of nearby patrons, forcing them to back away from his swings to avoid being hit.
Mr. Goodwin was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Matthew R. Alexis, 25, of 305 Gotham St., Apt. 7, was charged by city police on Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Alexis went to the Franklin Street home of a woman in violation of a stay-away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County CAP court on Dec. 28. Mr. Alexis has previously been convicted of criminal contempt, elevating his charge to a felony.
Mr. Alexis also engaged in a physical altercation at the Franklin Street home, with Gavin M. England, where he bit the man on the left shoulder and held him in a choke-hold from behind while also using a hand to apply pressure to Mr. England’s neck.
Mr. Alexis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and processed. It was found he has a non-extraditing warrant for arrest out of Texas. Mr. Alexis was held in jail pending his arraignment hearing. Mr. Alexis remains in the Jefferson County Jail as of Sunday.
Krashella L. McKnight, 37, of 650 Bronson St., Apt. A, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Ms. McKnight was in violation of a court-ordered stay away order of protection that barred her from being at the Bronson St. apartment and required she stay away from the people who reside there.
Ms. McKnight was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail.
Cam’ron M. Byrd, 23, of 9208 General Brown Loop, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Saturday at about 1:15 a.m. Mr. Byrd punched and shoved Jaida Byrd several times during a domestic incident. He also picked up and slammed Deondra Larry onto the ground, breaking her ankle.
Mr. Byrd was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Imani A. Cooper, 24, of 497 Newell St., Apt. 102, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 5 a.m. Saturday, Ms. Cooper stood outside the Hookah Lounge on Arsenal Street and shouted obscenities, annoying onlookers.
Ms. Cooper was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jerome E. A. Lister, 26, of 9344 Livingston Way, Apt. D, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree obstructing government administration and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 2:12 a.m. Saturday Mr. Lister was arrested for destroying property, and refused to answer arrest questions, provide fingerprints or cooperate for photographs during the arrest process.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.