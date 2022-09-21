WATERTOWN — Dewayne K. Neal, 52, of East Lynde Street, was charged by city police Monday with two counts of acting in a manner to injure a child and two counts of second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at his home, Mr. Neal grabbed and pushed a 12-year-old against a wall three separate times. He also punched an 8-year-old child in the head, police said.
Mr. Neal was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing. Court records show Mr. Neal was released from custody following his arraignment hearing Monday evening.
Ronald J. Chapman Jr., 36, no listed address, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Chapman violated a stay-away order of protection when he was found in an apartment with the protected party.
Mr. Chapman was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment. Mr. Chapman remains in the Jefferson County jail following his arraignment.
Brandon M. Conway, 31, no listed address, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree obstruction of government administration.
According to police records, Mr. Conway illegally entered the basement of the home at 132 Rutland St., and then fled from police officers investigating the disturbance.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Amanda R. Lacombe, 24, no listed address, was charged by city police Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, at about 7:30 p.m. at Jreck Subs on State Street, Ms. Lacombe unlawfully possessed 46 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl and heroin, packaged in such a way as to indicate it was being sold.
Police say Ms. Lacombe also illegally entered the basement of the house at 132 Rutland St. alongside Mr. Conway.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Alycia G. Parson, 19, of Olive Street, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Ms. Parson violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection when she went to the protected party’s Alexandria Meadow’s home and engaged in a verbal argument with them.
She was arrested, taken to the Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Jonathan M. Belden, 37, of Route 37, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Belden called a man and left a voicemail threatening to murder him.
Mr. Belden was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Dalten L. England, 23, of Coffeen Street, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. England violated a stay-away order of protection when he was at the protected party’s address.
Mr. England was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Alexander R. Nicklaw, 37, of Sterling Street, was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Nicklaw was in possession of a set of metal knuckles at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. He has a prior conviction for seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance from 2021, which makes possession of a weapon a felony crime.
Mr. Nicklaw was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
