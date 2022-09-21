Header Header

A city police cruiser drives through Watertown on May 29, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Dewayne K. Neal, 52, of East Lynde Street, was charged by city police Monday with two counts of acting in a manner to injure a child and two counts of second-degree harassment.

According to police records, at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at his home, Mr. Neal grabbed and pushed a 12-year-old against a wall three separate times. He also punched an 8-year-old child in the head, police said.

