WATERTOWN — Daniel X. Moore, 19, of Watertown, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt.
Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Moore allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection. He allegedly went to the protected party’s residence on Ohio Street. He was arrested later that day, transported to jail and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
William L. Spellan, 31, of Carthage, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At around 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Mr. Spellan allegedly intentionally struck the passenger side headlight of a blue 2002 Chevrolet Venture, which caused it to break. He was arrested on the charge Monday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Carlos C. Johnston, 38, with no listed hometown, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the same incident as Ms. Bliven.
Police also arrested him, and he was given an appearance ticket to appear before the Chaumont Village Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.