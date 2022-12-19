Police Blotter

Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Ryan A. Barbosa, 27, of LeRay Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree assault.

According to police records, on Sunday morning at his home, Mr. Barbosa is accused of having charged at a victim with a liquor bottle held over his head in a threatening way, with intent to hit the victim. Mr. Barbosa was previously convicted of resisting arrest in October, making his possession of a weapon an automatic felony. Police say Mr. Barbosa also hit the victim in their head, causing a laceration above the right eye.

