WATERTOWN — Ryan A. Barbosa, 27, of LeRay Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree assault.
According to police records, on Sunday morning at his home, Mr. Barbosa is accused of having charged at a victim with a liquor bottle held over his head in a threatening way, with intent to hit the victim. Mr. Barbosa was previously convicted of resisting arrest in October, making his possession of a weapon an automatic felony. Police say Mr. Barbosa also hit the victim in their head, causing a laceration above the right eye.
Mr. Barbosa was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Sharina R. Davis, 27, of Bastogne Loop, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, on Sunday morning at the Double Deuce Tavern on State Street, Ms. Davis is accused of yelling and banging on the door of the bar, disturbing the neighbors and patrons.
Ms. Davis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Malik A. Davis, of Bastogne Loop, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Sunday with resisting arrest.
According to police records, on Sunday morning Mr. Davis allegedly attempted to obstruct police from arresting Sharina Davis when he stood between her and officers once she was told she was under arrest. Police said Mr. Davis also attempted to physically remove police from Ms. Davis.
Mr. Davis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released to military police custody.
LaQuandrae J. Poledore, 22, of Academy Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Friday evening, Mr. Poledore is accused of entering a home on Olive Street belonging to William Murphy with the intent to commit a robbery. Police say another participant in the alleged robbery displayed what appeared to be a black handgun during the crime, and the two did steal items from Mr. Murphy’s home. Mr. Poledore is accused of breaking Mr. Murphy’s front door, causing $358 in damages.
Mr. Poledore was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Wayne J. Bell, II, 36, of Leray Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree assault with a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, on August 27 of this year at a Franklin Street home, Mr. Bell is accused of engaging in a physical fight with his wife, throwing items in proximity to a then-6-year-old child. Police said Mr. Bell threw a cell phone at his wife, causing a laceration to her head. Mr. Bell was previously convicted of criminal mischief in 2016, making his use of a phone to hurt another an automatic felony weapons charge.
Mr. Bell was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Eshine M. Smith, 23, of Jewett Place, Calcium, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, on Saturday morning at 100 Arcade Street, Ms. Smith is accused of yelling and flaping her arms during a domestic incident, alarming bystanders.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held for arraignment.
Algera J. Cunningham, 33, of Jewett Place, Calcium, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Ms. Cunningham is accused of making physical contact with her girlfriend, Ms. Smith, and flailing her arms violently during a domestic incident, causing several bystanders to watch. Police said she also flailed her arms to avoid being handcuffed.
Ms. Cunningham was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Eunique L. Atkinson, 35, of Mill Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree trespassing and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Sunday evening at an apartment in her complex, Ms. Atkinson is accused of unlawfully entering the residence of Julissa Evangelista and slapping her on the left side of her face.
Ms. Atkinson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Keegan R. Dick, 29, of South Meadow Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Friday evening, Mr. Dick is accused of entering a home on Olive Street belonging to William Murphy with the intent to commit a robbery, and displayed what appeared to be a black handgun during the event. Police say the two did steal items from Mr. Murphy’s home and breaking his front door, causing $358 in damages.
Mr. Dick was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Wallace H. Gibbs, III, 31 of Mill Street, was charged by city police on Friday with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Dec. 6 at the Mill Street Stewarts Shops, Mr. Gibbs is accused of taking $8 from a holiday donation jar on the store counter.
Mr. Gibbs was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jaden L. Kerr, 19, of Phelps Street, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree burglary, acting in a manner to injure a child, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment. According to police records, on Friday evening, Mr. Phelps is accused of illegally entering an apartment in his home complex by tackling the female resident through her front door. Police say he bit the woman on her hand during the fight. All this occurred while a three-month-old male infant was nearby, and police say Mr. Kerr put the child at risk of harm with his actions. Police said Mr. Kerr also pulled away from the arresting officer and left the room when he was told he was under arrest.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Justin J. Burnash, 48, who has no listed address, was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and third-degree grand larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Burnash is accused of breaking an exterior window to the Sweet Hello bridal shop on Public Square and stealing over $3,000 in property and merchandise and causing over $250 in damage.
Christopher A. Riley, 32, of State Route 3 in Black River, was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and false impersonation.
According to police records, on Thursday at the temporary shelter on Main Avenue, Mr. Riley is accused of having possessed a dagger with intent to use it against another person. Having been convicted of a crime in 2021, Mr. Riley’s possession of a weapon is an automatic felony. Police said he also attempted to provide a fake name and date of birth to police.
He was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment. He also has active warrants for his arrest issued by state police in Watertown and Philadelphia.
