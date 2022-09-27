WATERTOWN — Ismael D. Ruiz, 61, 21601 County Rt. 60, Lot. 3B, was charged by city police on Thursday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Ruiz took a pair of Foster Grant eyeglasses, valued at $36.99 and walked out of the Kinney Drugs store on Coffeen Street without attempting to pay.
Mr. Ruiz was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jarred M. Papin, 18, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Papin entered the apartment complex at 232 W. Main St., first entering Apt. 35 and then standing in the door of Apt. 30, even after being told by the building’s maintenance manager that he needed to leave the property.
Mr. Papin was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Christopher C. Terry, 29, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Terry also unlawfully entered the apartment building at 232 W. Main St., alongside Mr. Papin, and remained in the doorway to Apt. 30, even after being asked to leave.
Mr. Terry was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
