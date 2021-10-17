WATERTOWN — Edgar L. Richardson, III,43, a homeless Watertown resident, was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny and second-degree burglary.
According to police records, on Sept. 29 at about 4:45 a.m. Mr. Richardson illegally entered a house at 405 Arsenal St. and stole clothes, shoes, tools and bicycle parts belonging to Raimundo Marteliz.
Mr. Richardson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in hail pending arraignment in Watertown city court.
Lamar Wright, 50, of 138 Michigan Ave. Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Friday with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to police records, at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Wright punched Beth Murphy, grabbed her and dragged her through their shared apartment. He then took a pellet pistol which appeared to be a real gun and held it on Ms. Murphy, threatening to shoot her. Mr. Wright was in violation of a refrain-from order of protection issued by the Watertown city court for attacking and threatening Ms. Murphy. He was charged with criminal weapons possession due to a prior criminal conviction from Jefferson County Court in November of 1992.
Mr. Wright was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held in jail pending arraignment in Watertown city court.
Michael W. Walters, 35, of 518 Waite Ave, was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and second-degree obstructing government administration.
According to police records, on Thursday night Mr. Walters opened a secured garage on Morrison Street with the intent to steal property. While police investigated, Mr. Walters fled from them on foot.
Mr. Walters was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Edward J. Condit, 53, of 669 Bronson St. was charged by city police on Friday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, during a domestic dispute Friday night Mr. Condit threw a $14.47 bottle of Captain Morgan’s Spiced Rum across a room a his address, smashing it.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Donna M. Juliani, 64, of 227 Sterling St., was charged by city police on Thursday with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Wednesday Ms. Juliani knowingly took a packet of Trojan ecstasy condoms, valued at $12.99, from the Kinney Drugs store on Washington Street without paying.
Ms. Juliani was arrested, processed and released on-scene with an appearance ticket.
Matthew R. Alexis, 35, of 305 Gotham St., Apt. 7 was charged by city police on Friday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Oct. 12 Mr. Alexis shoved Caitlin McConnell, in direct violation of a refrain-from order of protection issued out of Watertown city court.
Mr. Alexis was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.