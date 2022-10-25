WATERTOWN — Willis T. Baughman, 57, of Riverside Ave., was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
According to police records, on July 22 of this year, Mr. Baughman is accused of possessing a check belonging to Debra A. O’Leary, made out to her property manager for rent, and depositing the check into his own account without having a right to do so. Mr. Baughman then withdrew the money and spent it, police said.
Mr. Baughman was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Joseph A. Blume, 44, of Mill Street, was charged by city police on Monday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Monday at his Mill Street home, Mr. Blume punched the front passenger window of a car belonging to Kacy L. Bancroft-Blume, causing it to shatter during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Blume was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Kenneth H. Eastman, III, 24, of Academy St., was charged by city police on Oct. 20 with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Oct. 20 at The General Store on Bradley St., Mr. Eastman is accused of stealing a turtle cheesecake valued at $3.99, and a marshmallow cookie valued at $5.29 from the store by walking out with the items hidden in his pants.
Mr. Eastman was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.