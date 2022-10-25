Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Willis T. Baughman, 57, of Riverside Ave., was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

According to police records, on July 22 of this year, Mr. Baughman is accused of possessing a check belonging to Debra A. O’Leary, made out to her property manager for rent, and depositing the check into his own account without having a right to do so. Mr. Baughman then withdrew the money and spent it, police said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.