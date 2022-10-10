WATERTOWN — Alycia G. Parson, 19, of Olive Street, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Parson punched someone in the back of the head.
Ms. Parson was processed and released with a criminal summons for city court.
Shamik E. Hodge, 30, no listed address, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree menacing and trespassing.
According to police records, Mr. Hodge approached someone in an aggressive manner and indicated that he may have a gun by reaching into his pants and saying he was going to “smoke” the victim.
Mr. Hodge also allegedly entered a room unlawfully at 1030 Arsenal St. despite previously being banned.
Mr. Hodge was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Skyler A. Carr, 25, of Lillian Street, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to police records, Carr caused physical injury to a woman when he scratched her back, forcing skin to be broken and resulting in swelling and redness.
Carr also allegedly held the woman down on a bed for approximately three minutes.
Carr was held pending arraignment in city court.
Brian M. Watson, 43, of Flower Avenue East, was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for an ammo clip, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a defaced weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Watson possessed 14 large-capacity ammo-feeding devices, a Jennings model J-22 pistol with the serial number removed, an Anderson Arms semi-automatic weapon, and an American Bulldog revolver at his residence without a valid permit.
Mr. Watson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Lillian C. Sampson, 23, of Mill Street, was charged by city police Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police documents, Ms. Sampson kicked a man while he was holding a 1-year-old child.
Ms. Sampson was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on Oct. 26.
