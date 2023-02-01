WATERTOWN — Thomas H. Folsom, 38, who has no listed address, was charged by city police on Tuesday with possession of burglary tools and third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mr. Folsom is accused of breaking into the Unique E-Cigs storefront on Coffeen Street, using a folding pocket knife and a nail puller adapted for use in breaking into a building.
Mr. Folsom was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Janice A. Rivera, 27, of West End Avenue, Carthage, was charged by city police on Tuesday with petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
According to police records, on Oct. 18, 2022 at an address on High Street, Ms. Rivera is accused of using a debit card belonging to Steven Cowan at a Northern Federal Credit Union ATM on Factory Street to withdraw $200. Ms. Rivera is also accused of driving Mr. Cowan’s 2020 Ford Ecosport without his consent, being caught on video operating the vehicle after Mr. Cowan asked her to return the car to him.
Ms. Rivera was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Julie A. Doucette, 36, of Superior Street, was charged by city police on Tuesday with acting in a manner to injure a child. According to police records, Tuesday evening at the State Street Wendy’s, Ms. Doucette is accused of attempting to forcefully pull a 1-year-old child out of the arms of Jay Holland.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jared M. Brenon, 29, of North Colorado Avenue, was charged by city police on Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Brenon is accused of driving a stolen black 2004 Saturn Ion sedan, valued at $2,000, belonging to Walter F. Johnson and reported stolen Monday. Police accused Mr. Brenon of also possessing a white crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.
