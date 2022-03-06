WATERTOWN — Justin M. Kirby, 33, of 139 N. Meadow St, Apt. 1, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment by city police on Thursday.
According to police records, Mr. Kirby engaged in a physical domestic dispute with a female victim on Thursday evening, at 500 Newell St. He restrained the victim in a vehicle while he hit her, by grabbing her arm and pulling her back into the vehicle. He hit her numerous times with a hammer, pulled her from the vehicle and up a flight of stairs by her hair, and punched her in the face and body multiple times.
For a separate incident that occurred Wednesday, Mr. Kirby was also charged with third-degree assault Thursday. Police records state Mr. Kirby hit the same female victim with a belt approximately 10 to 15 times.
Mr. Kirby was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Court records indicate Mr. Kirby was released from jail by court order on Friday afternoon.
Kyle B. Dickerson, 40, of 162 Woodruff Street, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, on Thursday at his home, Mr. Dickerson grabbed a 16-year-old boy by the throat and pushed him onto the couch, causing the boy pain.
Mr. Dickerson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Tyriek L.J. Christopher, 30, of 62 Main Street, New York Mills, N.Y., was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Mr. Christopher endangered the welfare of a 13 year old girl when he was found, nude from the waist down with his genitals exposed, in her bed while she was also partially nude.
Mr. Christopher was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Madisyn L. Stevens, 22, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal impersonation.
According to police records, on Feb. 15, Ms. Stevens stole a debit and credit card belonging to Quinn Kellar out of her vehicle. On Friday, Ms. Stevens attempted to use those cards at the Family Dollar store on Arsenal Street in Watertown.
Ms. Stevens was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for her charges.
Daniel D. Renvill, 28, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Friday with trespass.
According to police records, on Friday at about 1:30 a.m., Mr. Renvill entered and remained at the Adirondack Efficiencies despite being told he could not stay there.
Mr. Renvill was charged and released on-scene with an appearance ticket.
Tarquia N. Howard, 44, of 344 Keyes Ave. was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Howard stole $96.57 worth of merchandise from the Washington Street Kinneys Drugs store when she concealed it in her purse and underneath her shopping cart, and left the store without paying.
Ms. Howard was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.