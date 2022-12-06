WATERTOWN — Andrew J. Foster, 42, of Burlington Street, was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to police records, on Monday morning at about 8 a.m. and his home, Mr. Foster is accused of charging into the face of his father, Marshall Foster, pointing in his face and calling him a child abuser while officers were trying to calm the situation down. Police say he also resisted arrest, wrenching his body free after being handcuffed, and shoved his shoulder into the chest of officer Virginia Sherill, attempting to push her down.
