WATERTOWN — Richard A. Graves, 35, of Coffeen Street, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, on Sunday at about 7 p.m., Mr. Graves is accused of threatening to kill his partner in text messages.
Mr. Graves was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
David J. Gaines, 32, of Emerson Place, was charged by city police Saturday with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.
According to police records, on Saturday morning at about 12:30 a.m., Mr. Gaines is accused of rear-ending another vehicle at the intersection of State and Williams streets, and then leaving the scene. Police said Mr. Gaines was in an intoxicated state, and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. Mr. Gaines had previously been convicted of DWI in 2017.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with three traffic tickets.
Aliahnna J. Givans, 21, of Seward Street, was charged by city police Friday with acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, Ms. Givans is accused of leaving a 6-year-old child at home alone. The child was located three blocks away, wearing only his underclothes and sandals in 15-degree weather.
Ms. Givans was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Rebecca J. Keszler, 58, of Coffeen Street, was charged by city police Friday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Keszler is accused of stealing a $3.19 Five-Hour Energy beverage from the Coffeen Street Kinney Drugs store.
She was arrested, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
