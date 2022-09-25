WATERTOWN — Austin T. Zehr, 19, of Antwerp, was charged by city police Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Zehr applied pressure to a woman’s throat, causing her to be disoriented and have difficulty breathing. Police records also state that he threw her onto the floor and hit her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.