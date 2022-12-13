WATERTOWN — Alyssa K. Endres, 24, of Weaver Road, was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Nov. 28 at Samaritan Medical Center, Ms. Endres is accused of grabbing Sarah M. Davis by the face and biting her right arm, causing bruising.
Nicholas A. Austill, 32, who has no listed address, was charged by city police Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Sunday morning on North Orchard Street, Mr. Austill is accused of threatening a 47-year-old woman with an expandable baton, holding it near her head and threatening to kill her. Police say Mr. Austill also struck a chair with the baton, causing a slat to fall off. All this was in violation of an order of protection issued against him protecting the woman.
Mr. Austill was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Kyle J. Wood, 31, of Number Four Road, Lowville, was charged by city police Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Sunday on Brainard Street, Mr. Wood is accused of holding a 30-year-old woman down by her upper arms, causing bruising and redness. Police say Mr. Wood also threw her phone out of reach when he knew she was going to try calling 911.
Mr. Wood was arrested early Monday morning in Carthage, and was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
