Jeremy M. Magee, 32, of Route 12, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.
According to police records, Mr. Magee is accused of kicking in the door to the North Side Car Wash on Dec. 20, causing over $2,800 in damage, with the intent to steal money from the wash.
Mr. Magee was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
DeWayne K. Neal, 53, of East Lynde Street, Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Neal is accused of pushing a woman during a domestic dispute, causing scratches to her chest, violating a refrain-from order of protection.
Mr. Neal was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
Jesse Lee A. DeMarco, 29, of Clay Street, Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. DeMarco is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection issued against him when he was in the presence of the protected party, a 3-year-old boy.
Mr. DeMarco was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
