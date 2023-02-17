Police Blotter

City police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Rhashay R. Whitfield, 41, of Washington Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree harassment, petit larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to police records, on Sunday Mr. Whitfield is accused of breaking into a woman’s house, stealing a Samsung smartphone worth $150, slamming the victim’s head into a door, damaging an exterior door of her home worth about $380, and choking her with his hands.

