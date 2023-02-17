Rhashay R. Whitfield, 41, of Washington Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree harassment, petit larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Sunday Mr. Whitfield is accused of breaking into a woman’s house, stealing a Samsung smartphone worth $150, slamming the victim’s head into a door, damaging an exterior door of her home worth about $380, and choking her with his hands.
Mr. Whitfield was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment.
Patrick S. Murphy, 28, of Holly Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Jan. 10 Mr. Murphy is accused of sending a threatening text message to a woman, causing her to fear for her safety.
Mr. Murphy was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment. The victim requested a stay-away order of protection
Lucinda A. Percy, 29, who has no listed address, was charged by city police Tuesday with fifth-degree possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Percy is accused of possessing a fake house plant belonging to someone else, with an intention to prevent them from recovering the item. Police said Ms. Percy was found to also be in possession of 0.5 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Ms. Percy was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Shane E. Sweetland, 52, of West Main Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, on Monday afternoon at his home, Mr. Sweetland is accused of swinging a baseball bat about 2 feet away from a woman.
Mr. Sweetland was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Cassandra L. Clay, 31, of Stone Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Monday afternoon Ms. Clay is accused of slapping a man in the face and kicking him in the head, all in violation of a refrain-from order of protection issued against her.
Ms. Clay was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
