WATERTOWN — Alycia G. Parson, 19, of 651 Olive St. Apt, 1, was charged by city police on Oct. 4 with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Sept. 13 at 602 Mundy St., Ms. Parson is alleged to have punched Debra Marquette in the back of her head, with the intention of harassing, annoying and alarming her.
Ms. Parson was arrested at 630 Grant St., taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Shamik E. Hodge, 30, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Oct. 4 with third-degree menacing and trespassing.
According to police records, on Oct. 4 at Adirondack Efficiencies Motel at 1030 Arsenal St., Mr. Hodge is alleged to have put Edward Law in fear of his death when he approached Mr. Law aggressively, indicated he could have a gun by reaching into his pants, and told Mr. Law he intended to “smoke,” him. Police also allege Mr. Hodge knowingly and intentionally remained in a room at the motel, despite having been banned from the facility.
Skyler A. Carr, 25, of 625 Lillian St., Upper Apt., was charged by city police on Oct. 4 with assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to city police, on Oct. 4 at his home, Mr. Carr allegedly scratched the back of an adult female victim, breaking the skin and causing swelling and redness, during a domestic incident. Police also alleged that Mr. Carr restrained the female victim on the bed for about three minutes during the incident.
Mr. Carr was arrested at his apartment after the incident, and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held pending an arraignment hearing. Mr. Carr was released from custody following his arraignment, according to court records.
Regina A. Stevens, 38, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespassing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to city police, on Friday at 318 S. Rutland St., Ms. Stevens is alleged to have entered the residence at that address, and was found to be in possession of 49 white pills with markings consistent with phentermine hydrochloride, a Schedule 4 weight loss pill that requires a prescription to legally possess.
Ms. Stevens was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Kristi L. Simmons, 48, of 468 East Ave., Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree trespassing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to city police, on Friday at 318 S. Rutland St., alongside Ms. Stevens, Ms. Simmons is alleged to have illegally entered the residence at that address, and was found to be in possession of a small, clear jar with white, crystal-like substances that tested positive for methamphetamine with a field test.
Ms. Simmonss was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jessica L. Muckey, 37, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to city police, on Friday at 318 S. Rutland St., alongside Ms. Stevens and Ms. Simmons, Ms. Muckey is alleged to have illegally entered the residence at that address.
Ms. Muckey was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Kristina M. Finney, 29, of 120 S. Meadow St., was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and assault with intent to cause physical injury.
According to police records, on Saturday at her home, Ms. Finney is accused of swinging a kitchen knife at a male victim during a domestic incident, causing a laceration to his right thumb which required treatment at the hospital. Ms. Finney was previously convicted of criminal possession of narcotics in September, and so her possession of any weapon is an automatic felony. Police said they responded to a prior domestic incident, from which no charges were filed, earlier in the day, and the male victim requested a refrain-from order of protection.
Ms. Finney was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Jonathan W. Dugin, 37, with a last-known address of 507 Gotham St., was charged by city police on Saturday with publicly appearing under the influence of a narcotic drug.
According to police records, on Saturday at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Arsenal Street, Mr. Dugin was seen being disruptive and disorderly, and police say it appeared he was under the influence of some drug that was not alcohol, posing a danger to himself, customers, staff and store property.
Mr. Dugin was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cleo E. Vaughns, IV, 28, of 143 N. Hamilton St., was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree larceny, and first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Sept. 25 at 434 S. Massey St., Apt. 3, Mr. Vaughns is alleged to have knowingly entered the residence of Sarah Vaughns and stolen her debit card, also violating a stay-away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County Family Court protecting Ms. Vaughs. Mr. Vaughns was already convicted of violating this court order in May of this year, police said.
Ms. Vaughns was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing. Mr. Vaughns was remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Jail following his arraignment.
Benjamin O. Bowen, 20, 0f 177 JB Wise Place, Apt. 301, was charged by city police on Saturday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Aug. 27 of this year at 339 Arlington St., Mr. Bowen is alleged to have recklessly damaged a 2015 Huyndai Elantra, belonging to Ashley Elquhir, when he shoved Saige Elliot into the car, causing a dent on the rear right quarter panel.
Mr. Bowen was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Stephanie M. Roupp, 41, of 1601 Columbia St., was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal trespassing.
According to police records, on Sept. 9 at 430 Grove St., Ms. Roupp illegally entered the residence at that address, belonging to Kassandra Delavergne.
Ms. Roupp was arrested at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.