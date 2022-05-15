WATERTOWN — Casaundra L. Mashaw, 32, of Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with trespassing.
According to police records, Ms. Mashaw remained in the house at 136 S. Orchard St. after being told by police officers she was not welcome there.
Ms. Mashaw was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
William A. Phillips, 37, of 345 Factory St., Apt. 4, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police, Mr. Phillips possessed a 25-inch shotgun with its serial number filed off at his Factory Street home. He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held for arraignment in the Centralized Arraignment Part.
Andre R. LeRoy, 34, of 309 State St. Apr. 6 was charged by city police on Friday with public lewdness.
According to police records, at about 3:18 p.m. on May 1, Mr. LeRoy exposed his genitals to a woman while stimulating himself at the Citgo gas station on State Street.
Mr. LeRoy was charged at the Public Safety Building, and issued an appearance ticket for his charge.
Cyntia L. Colon-Pinero, 32, of 141 Colorado Ave, was charged by city police on Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Police records indicate the charge stems from an incident involving a 7-year-old boy, but do not provide further details.
Mrs. Colon Pinero was given an appearance ticket to return to city court for her charges.
Crystal L. Seymour, 56, of 204 Creekwood Dr., Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police records provided no further details.
Mrs. Seymour was charged and given an appearance ticket to return to city court.
Ariel L. Come, 37, of 204 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 1, was charged by cit police on Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child, and a warrant.
Police records provided no further details.
Ms. Come was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released.
Alexander W. Maloney, 26, of 24019 State Route 342, Apt. 102, was charged by city police on May 8 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a suspended registration and no insurance.
He was given tickets to appear in city court for his charges.
