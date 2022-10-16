WATERTOWN — Chad E. Bishop, 44, of 272 Moulton St., was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal trespassing.
According to police records, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Mr. Bishop allegedly entered the Mill Street residence of Timothy P. Montondo, 53, without permission.
Mr. Bishop was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Xavier N.J. Goodall, 20, of 608 Water St., Upper Apt., was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Factory Street, Mr. Goodall is accused of displayed a Walther P22 airsoft pistol, which appeared to be a real pistol, towards a 48-year-old woman and stated that “(expletive)’s about to get lit, (expletive)’s about to get real,” indicating a threat.
Mr. Goodall was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment.
Robert J. Gould, 62, of 24097 Route 12, Apt. 10, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 9 a.m. Friday at 710 State St., Mr. Gould allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of a 2015 Honda Civic, belonging to Jonathan J. Vega, 25, causing over $250 worth of damage.
Mr. Gould was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment.
Jonathan J. Vega, 25, of 710 State St., Apt. 5, was charged by city police on Friday with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Friday at the State Street Fastrac gas station, Mr. Vega is accused to stealing a Slushie valued at $0.99.
He was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
