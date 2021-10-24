WATERTOWN — Joseph M. Cimineri, 33, of 27943 Rogers Rd, Evans Mills, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree grand larceny and criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 11:45 a.m. Friday Mr. Cimineri stole a $4,800 Winco-brand generator belonging to Timothy L. Reitzal. He also damaged a gas line running to an enclosed trailer owned by Mr. Reitzal and a set of tow straps.
Mr. Cimineri was arrested at 3 p.m. 120 Charles St. in the city of Watertown, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment in city court.
Travis C. Snyder, 34, of 120 Charles St. was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree grand larceny and criminal mischief, for the same incident as Mr. Cimineri.
According to city police, on Thursday at about 11:45 a.m., Mr. Snyder stole a $4,800 Winco-brand generator belonging to Mr. Reitzal, and damaged a gas line running to his enclosed trailer. Police say Mr. Snyder also damaged Mr. Retizal’s tow straps.
Mr. Snyder was arrested at about 1 p.m. Friday at 120 Charles St., taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Maryah S. Riley, 30, of 15735 Elmicke Place, Apt. 105 was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Oct. 2 Ms. Riley kicked in the windshield of Cylie Paris’ 2020 Jeep Compass SUV, causing over $250 in damage.
Ms. Riley was arrested at her home address on Thursday, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Joshua A. Murdock, 38, of 25798 Hinds Rd., was charged by city police on Thursday with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Oct. 1, Mr. Murdock stole two potted mums, valued at about $60, from the porch of a residence on Sherman Street.
Mr. Murdock turned himself in to city police at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Raymond N. Rogers, 23, of 24097 State Rt. 12, Apt. 6, was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Oct. 9, Mr. Rogers violated a stay-away order of protection when he sent the protected party multiple text messages and called them multiple times.
Mr Rogers was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.