WATERTOWN — Mark A. Roark, 37, of Washington Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, on Sunday evening at 800 Arsenal Street, Mr. Roark is accused of having walked into traffic on Arsenal Street’s westbound lane, forcing motorists to swerve or suddenly brake to avoid striking him.
Mr. Roark was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Paul M. Rhone, 44, of South Hamilton Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with acting in a manner to injure a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to police records, on Friday afternoon at his home, Mr. Rhone is accused of grabbing a 16-year-old girl by the throat and squeezing so she could not breathe, and was light-headed after he released his grip. Police say Mr. Rhone left visible marks on the victim’s neck.
Mr. Rhone was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Devon D. Hutchins, 22, of Emerson Street, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Friday morning at his home, Mr. Hutchins is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection issued against him when he was found to be nearby to the protected party, a 16-year-old girl when they were outside his home.
Mr. Hutchins was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
