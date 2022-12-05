Samantha L. Jadhon, 30, who has no listed address, was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, Ms. Jadhon was found on Friday to be in possession of a stolen BJ”s credit card belonging to Robert Hodges.
Ms. Jadhon was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Edward Schuerfeld II, 36, of Flower Avenue East, was charged by city police on Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, on Friday Mr. Schuerfeld was alleged to be in possession of a clear knotted plastic bag in his front waistband that contained a rock substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Mr. Schuerfeld was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment in city court on a bench warrant for a separate charge.
Alexander M. Laparr, 34, of Stone Street, was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
According to police records, on Nov. 29th, Mr. Laparr is accused of stealing $370 in cash from a purse he found that had been dropped on Stone Street by its owner, Kimberly Leonard. Police said Mr. Laparr also took a Discover credit card and Amazon credit card from Ms. Leonard’s purse.
Mr. Laparr turned himself into the public safety building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.