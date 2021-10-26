WATERTOWN — Darren M. Harra, 40, a homeless resident of Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree burglary-dwelling and fourth-degree grand larceny.
According to police records, at about 3:09 p.m. Mr. Harra allegedly entered a single family unoccupied dwelling at 642 Emerson St. without the permission of the owner Robert Avery.
Mr. Harra allegedly committed the crime of grand larceny when he stole several firearms according to police records.
Mr. Harra was arrested at 8:20 p.m. then was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Christopher M. Dobucki, 31, of 129 South Pleasant St., Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal impersonation, first-degree falsifying business records, and executing a bench warrant.
According to police records, at about 2:28 a.m. Mr. Dobucki allegedly intentionally mislead city police to believe his name was “Robert C. Pett” in order to avoid arrest on an active bench warrant.
Mr. Dobucki was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he appeared in court Monday.
William D. Anderson, 27, of 1212 Superior St. Apt D16, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, at about 6:50 a.m., Mr. Anderson allegedly intentionally damaged four 215/65R16 radial tires, worth approximately $400 belonging to Jordin Allen. Also, according to police records, at about 8:48 a.m., Mr. Anderson also allegedly possessed Adderall, without a prescription bottle saying it was his.
Mr. Anderson was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to Watertown City Court at 11 a.m. Nov. 5.
Mr. Anderson was charged about three hours later at 11:35 a.m. with second-degree criminal trespass when he allegedly entered the residence of 1212 Superior St., Apt. D16 and did not have permission to be there.
Mr. Anderson was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City Court at 11 a.m. Nov. 5.
Darren M. Harra, 40, a homeless resident of Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree assault, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
According to police records, at about 11:29 a.m. Mr. Harra allegedly attempt to steal two aluminum car rims, valued at approximately $300, and a tent valued at approximately $200 from a shed at 217 High St.
Mr. Harra allegedly concealed the rims inside of a piece of black plastic in an attempt to conceal them and by removing the tent from where it was and walking out of the shed with it.
Mr. Harra allegedly also caused a laceration to an officer’s forearm which happened when Mr. Harra pulled his leg away from the officer which caused the officer’s right forearm to strike the bottom of a metal roof. Mr. Harra also allegedly jumped on top of the shed’s roof and fled the scene despite several orders to stop at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Mr. Harra was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on a parole violation arraignment in City Court.
Warren D. Vineyard, 27, of 442 South Hamilton St. was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 10:26 p.m., Mr. Vineyard allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with Katie Vineyard while she was holding a juvenile in her hands.
Mr. Vineyard allegedly spit in her face, aggressively rubbed his hands in her face, and pushed her. He also allegedly threw a glass bowl on the ground which broke the bowl.
Mr. Vineyard was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Paul M. Rhone, 43, of 111 South Hamilton St., Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at approximately 1 a.m., Mr. Rhone allegedly intentionally applied pressure to the neck of a juvenile female with the intent to impede her normal breathing or blood circulation during a domestic incident.
Mr. Rhone also allegedly threw her on a bed causing her to fall to the floor.
Mr. Rhone was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
Christopher M. Dobucki, 31, of 129 South Pleasant St., Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree obstructing of a governmental administration.
According to police records, Mr. Dobucki allegedly intentionally obstructed a police investigation in which he was a primary suspect when he refused to provide fingerprints in order to be identified or any other means of verifying his identity.
Mr. Dobucki was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building as his identity could not be identified.
