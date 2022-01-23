WATERTOWN —Jassmin L. Petranchuk, 19, of 8383 S. Main St., Evans Mills, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Ms. Petranchuk violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County Family Court when she was in the presence of the protected party, a 17-year-old male on Thursday at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Ms. Patranchuk was arrested, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Karen M. Martin, 30, of 1010 Washington St., Apt. 131, was charged by city police on Thursday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Thursday at her apartment, Ms. Martin engaged in a domestic dispute with an adult female, and broke her vase and coffee cup.
Ms. Martin was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held pending an arraignment in the county’s CAP court. The victim requested a refrain-from order of protection as well.
Trina M. McRae, 33, of 1708 Ohio St., Apt. 97, was charged by city police on Thursday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, Ms. McRae threw a $15 table belonging to Da’Shanna Hargis during a domestic dispute.
Ms. McRae was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing. Ms. Hargis requested a stay-away order of protection.
James W. Heise, 56, of 429 Stone St., was charged with second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Mr. Heise engaged in a domestic dispute at his home on Friday, and grabbed the female victim by her heck, applying pressure and preventing her from breathing. He then pulled her hair, kicked her and punched her.
Mr. Heise was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
