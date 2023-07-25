WATERTOWN — Sarah R. Williams, 25, Union Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Williams allegedly slapped and pushed the victim, and also grabbed and pulled the genitals of the victim during the incident.
Police further allege that she grabbed and stretched the collar of a shirt of the victim’s. Police say the shirt was stretched to the point where it would not return to its original condition.
Williams was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
