WATERTOWN — Miguel J. Ramirez, 21, Franklin Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Ramirez allegedly slapped the victim in the face.
Mr. Ramirez was issued a criminal summons answerable to Watertown City Court on Thursday.
Tracy L. Weir, 36, Emerson Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ms. Weir was allegedly yelling and screaming while walking on the 500 block of Holcomb Street.
Ms. Weir was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket pending arraignment in City Court on June 6.
Shelly K. Granger, 50, Water Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Granger allegedly stole a pair of scissors and nine packages of meat from Price Chopper in Watertown by putting the items in a white Anne Klein purse and left the store. The items stolen were valued at $147.32 based on a receipt provided by Price Chopper, police records indicate.
Ms. Granger was issued an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on June 9.
Aaron J. Jones Jr., 23, no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Jones allegedly violated a refrain from order of protection when he punched the victim in the face repeatedly causing their eyes to swell and bruise.
Mr. Jones was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment in the City Court on Sunday.
Lula M. M. Collins-McCarrell, 33, Grant Street, was charged by city police on Monday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony.
According to police records, Ms. Collins-McCarrell allegedly intentionally started a fire over the top of a grate that was attached to a Mechanic Street residence. Police say as the fire burned, it fell through the grate into dry leaves and grass which was next to the basement window covered with plywood. The police go on to allege that this caused a grave risk of death to the person that was sleeping inside the residence.
Ms. Collins-McCarrell was held pending arraignment in City Court on Monday.
Thomas W. Rapholtz, 49, William Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Rapholtz allegedly was in the presence of a protected party which violated a stay away and refrain from order of protection.
Mr. Rapholtz was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court on Sunday.
Michael J. Cowles, Sr., 57, Water Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with a probation violation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and a speeding violation.
Mr. Cowles was issued an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on June 9 and was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon D. Harten, 27, Coleman Avenue, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal impersonation and execution of a bench warrant.
According to police records, Mr. Harten allegedly provided police with a false name in order to avoid being arrested for a bench warrant after being warned he could be arrested for giving a false name.
Police say Mr. Harten’s bench warrant was for petit larceny, attempted criminal mischief, attempted criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
He was held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Saturday.
Brett M. Porter, 34, Jefferson Courts in Adams Center, was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated, a felony, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, elevated to a felony because of a previous conviction, and failure to keep right.
Police records allege that Mr. Porter’s BAC was 0.14% and he was previously convicted of DWI in Jefferson County on Jan. 19, 2016.
He was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on June 8.
Milagros T. Maldonado, 24, North Rutland Street, was charged by city police on Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Ms. Maldonado intentionally damaged the side view mirrors on a 2021 Honda Civic that did not belong to her. Police say the damage totaled $405.05
Ms. Maldonado was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on June 5.
