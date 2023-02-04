Police Blotter

Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Precious C. Atkinson, 34, of Mill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.

According to police records, Ms. Atkinson allegedly wrapped her arms around the victim’s neck and applied pressure to the point where the victim could not breathe. She also allegedly prevented the victim from calling 911 when she knocked the phone out of the victim’s hand while they were attempting to call 911.

