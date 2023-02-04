WATERTOWN — Precious C. Atkinson, 34, of Mill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Atkinson allegedly wrapped her arms around the victim’s neck and applied pressure to the point where the victim could not breathe. She also allegedly prevented the victim from calling 911 when she knocked the phone out of the victim’s hand while they were attempting to call 911.
Ms. Atkinson also allegedly struck the victim in the face and bit the victim’s thumb.
Ms. Atkinson was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Friday.
Stephanie E. Burke, 37, of Franklin Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Burke allegedly possessed seven glassine envelopes containing a white substance which tested positive for heroin.
Ms. Burke was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Watertown City Court on Feb. 22.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.