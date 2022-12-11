Dana M. Tarcinale, 39, of South Hycliff Drive in Watertown, was charged by city police Thursday with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police documents, Ms. Tarcinale directed her two juvenile daughters to harm another juvenile female.
Ms. Tarcinale turned herself in to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket for city court on Jan. 4.
Shawna S. Goodenough, 29, of Main Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.
According to police records, Ms. Goodenough stole a 2005 Volkswagen Passat with an estimated value of $4,000.
Ms. Goodenough was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment.
Gia Rheinel A. Duque, 29, of Mechanic Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Ms. Duque kicked the front bumper cover several times of a blue Jeep Compass that did not belong to her, caused the bumper-cover fasteners to break, and the bumper to become separated from the fender.
She also allegedly attempted to walk away from an officer when she was being advised to stop and was not compliant when she was being detained by trying to pull her arms and body away from the officer.
Ms. Duque was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket for city court.
