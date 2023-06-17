Header Header

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Cindy M. Alguire, 52, California Avenue, was charged by city police on Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

According to police records, Ms. Alguire allegedly threatened to stab the victim in the ribs with a black knife which resulted in the victim being in fear of death.

