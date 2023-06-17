WATERTOWN — Cindy M. Alguire, 52, California Avenue, was charged by city police on Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
According to police records, Ms. Alguire allegedly threatened to stab the victim in the ribs with a black knife which resulted in the victim being in fear of death.
Ms. Alguire was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court on Wednesday.
James W. Heise, 57, Route 12 in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Heise allegedly stole wet clothes from the washing machine at Washes on Eastern Boulevard that were valued at around $200.
Mr. Heise was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on June 28.
Ethan R. Maloney, 24, with no listed address was charged by city police on Wednesday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Maloney allegedly stole Reynolds aluminum foil wrap from Citgo on State Street that was valued at $2.99.
Mr. Maloney was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed, and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on June 28.
