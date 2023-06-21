Lisa M. Vanwormer, 42, West Main Street, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, resisting arrest, and three counts of second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Vanwormer allegedly picked up several rocks and threw them at the front window of Abbey Carpet at 150 Court St., and the window had a value of $2,000. Police also allege that Ms. Vanwormer spit on, kicked at, and bit at three city police officers.
Ms. Vanwormer was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held pending arraignment. She was scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Tuesday.
April L. Secor, 45, Boyd Street, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
Police say she disobeyed a stay-away order of protection by calling the victim on the phone, picking them up in a vehicle, and providing them a ride to court.
Ms. Secor was held pending arraignment in City Court on Friday.
Zackery D. Lane, 28, Walker Avenue, was charged by city police on Thursday with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Lane allegedly disobeyed a stay away order of protection when he showed up to the victim’s place of employment and spoke with them. He also allegedly got into a vehicle with the protected party.
Mr. Lane was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court on Friday.
Ashley M. Conway, 30, Sunny Grove Cove in Mississippi, was charged by city police on Thursday when police executed two bench warrants.
No further information was given by police.
James W. Madill, 57, East Main Street, was charged by city police on Thursday when police executed a warrant of arrest.
Mr. Madill was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment in City Court.
Zion R. Albert, 25, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Saturday with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration 0.08% of 1%, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep to the right, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Police say his BAC was 0.14%.
Mr. Albert was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and turned over to PMO with an appearance ticket to City Court on July 7.
Betty A. Moffatt, 41, of Weldon Drive in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say Ms. Moffatt, while being the only responsible adult in the residence watching a child, took too many prescription pills and was unconscious leaving her incapable of caring for the child.
Ms. Moffatt was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on July 6.
Harry W. Bruder, Jr. of State Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Saturday for being a fugitive of justice, a felony.
Police say he was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Bruder was held pending arraignment in City Court on Sunday.
Jason A. Guinup, 43, Waddingham Road in Evans Mills, was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and alcohol or cannabis in a motor vehicle on the highway.
Mr. Guinup was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on July 7.
Jason E. Perez, 29, West Main Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mr. Perez was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on July 6.
Patrick S. Calhoun, 57, Falls Road in Adams Center, was charged by city police on Friday with failing to represent change as a sex offender.
Calhoun was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on July 6.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.