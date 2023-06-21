Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

Lisa M. Vanwormer, 42, West Main Street, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, resisting arrest, and three counts of second-degree harassment.

According to police records, Ms. Vanwormer allegedly picked up several rocks and threw them at the front window of Abbey Carpet at 150 Court St., and the window had a value of $2,000. Police also allege that Ms. Vanwormer spit on, kicked at, and bit at three city police officers.

