WATERTOWN — Rachael A. James, 21, of West Main Street in Watertown was charged Thursday by city police with two counts of second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. James allegedly bit one employee and spit on that employee plus another employee at Samaritan Medical Center.
Ms. James was given an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on March 21.
Renisha B.N. Washington, 23, of 5th Armored Division Drive on Fort Drum was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ms. Washington allegedly consistently yelled at an unreasonable volume while inside the Paddock Arcade.
Ms. Washington was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and turned over to PMO with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on March 24.
Jeffrey P. Shannon, 47, of North Street in Adams Center was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Shannon allegedly entered the victim’s residence without their consent and without them being present after being told not to come over.
Mr. Shannon was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment on Saturday.
