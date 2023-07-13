WATERTOWN — Stephany M. Deline, 37, Burns Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Deline allegedly was yelling profanities that alarmed the company of other residents and refused to stop. Deline also allegedly pulled away from the arresting officer, fought, and refused to relinquish her hands in order for the arrest to be made.
Deline was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Lynn M. Pond, 33, Walker Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with resisting arrest.
According to police records, Pond allegedly approached the officer who was attempting to place Deline under arrest several times and was observed grabbing her.
Pond was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Koetta C. Boatman, 39, Route 11, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, an equipment violation, operating a vehicle without insurance and improper plates.
Boatman was processed and released on scene with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Shawn M. Vanepps, 48, no listed address, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Vanepps allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection when he was inside the residence of the protected party.
Vanepps was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Jessica L. Marquette, 43, no listed address, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree harassment, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
According to police records, Marquette allegedly grabbed the victim by their throat with her right hand, applied pressure, and slapped the victim across their face during an argument.
Marquette was held pending arraignment.
Lindsay M. Holliday, 34, Grant Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday when police executed a bench warrant.
City police say she was transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew J.L. Askerneese, 26, East Main Street, Watertown was charged by city police Wednesday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Askerneese allegedly walked across four lanes of traffic in the 1100 block of Arsenal Street, causing several vehicles to stop in order to avoid hitting him. Police further allege that he intentionally stood in front of one vehicle for several seconds which caused traffic to temporarily back up.
Askerneese was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Michael J. Belcher, 36, Ward Street, Watertown was charged by city police Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Belcher was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Jaiden L. Kerr, 20, South Indiana Avenue, Watertown was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, second-degree burglary, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
According to police records, Kerr allegedly choked the victim twice during a domestic incident.
Police say Kerr turned himself in.
He was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.