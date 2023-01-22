WATERTOWN — Cynthia D. Locklear, 47, of Route 11 in Watertown was charged by city police on Saturday when police executed a bench warrant and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Locklear allegedly possessed one substance that tested positive as cocaine and another that tested positive as methamphetamine.
Ms. Locklear was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Saturday.
Cynthia D. Locklear, 47 of Route 11 in Watertown was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Locklear allegedly stole the victim’s keys that were valued at $49.
Ms. Locklear was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Saturday.
Ronald H. West, Jr., 47, of Emerson Place in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday when police executed a warrant of arrest.
Mr. West was turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose D. Duke, 20, of Bagram Road on Fort Drum was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Duke allegedly attempted to engage in a physical fight with a female while in the presence of police officers.
Mr. Duke was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released to military custody with an appearance ticket answerable to City of Watertown Court on Feb. 8.
Lilith M. West, 18, of Emerson Place in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. West allegedly struck the victim with a metal bed frame piece. Ms. West also allegedly caused damage to a bedroom door by striking it with a metal bed frame piece.
Police go on to allege that Ms. West held the metal bed frame piece over her head and told the victim she was going to strike her with it.
Ms. West was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment on Saturday
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.