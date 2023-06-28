WATERTOWN — Robert R. Fayette, 44, no listed address, was charged by city police Wednesday with trespass.
According to police records, Fayette entered the partially fenced in and coned off area of the Urban Mission and looked into the dumpster searching for items to take.
Fayette was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on July 14.
Keegan L. McKnight, 33, Alexandria Meadows in Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, McKnight allowed a 4-year-old to live in what police described as “deplorable conditions.” Police say there were dirty clothes, days-old food strewn around the residence in addition to hazards like tacks and a cork screw on the floor.
Police further allege that McKnight had the front door barricaded shut with a 2x4 that created a fire hazard.
McKnight was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on July 14.
William S. Pacheco, 33, Starbuck Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police Monday with third-degree menacing, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
According to police records, Pacheco damaged a doorknob that caused $25 worth of damage. Police also allege Pacheco yelled and acted aggressive toward the victim by coming at them during a domestic incident.
Pacheco also allegedly tried to kick in the door to an apartment the victim was in and then entered and blocked the front door of the residence, after being told to leave, which prevented police from entering the building.
Police further allege Pacheco ran away from patrols in an attempt to go after the victim despite being told by police to stay away. He also allegedly shut and barricaded the door to the apartment where the victim was, which prevented police from entering.
Pacheco was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
