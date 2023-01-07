WATERTOWN — Quintel E. Flowers, 36, of Wealtha Avenue in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Flowers allegedly remained on Case Middle School’s premises despite being told to leave numerous times due to vulgar and aggressive behavior.
Mr. Flowers was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to City Court on Jan. 25.
Natosha S. Butts, 33, of Wealtha Avenue in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Ms. Butts allegedly remained on Case Middle School’s premises despite being told numerous times due to vulgar and aggressive behavior.
Ms. Butts was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return before the City Court on Jan. 24.
Juan C. Guzman, 44, of Olive Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree rape, a felony.
According to police records, Guzman allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old.
Guzman was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Jan. 5.
Todd W. Granger, 44, of Lansing Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Granger allegedly threw dishes at the female victim which caused them to break, and kicked a hole in the door.
Police also allege Mr. Granger slapped her hand, which caused her phone to hit her in the face.
Mr. Granger was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment.
Seanna S. Carrow, 20, of North Indiana Avenue was charged by city police on Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Ms. Carrow allegedly allowed three children to live in a house that had significant amounts of trash accrued throughout, an uncovered broken window, and food crumbs scattered throughout the house which police say creates unsanitary conditions that is not suitable for children and is likely to cause injuries to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of the children.
Ms. Carrow was issued an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on Jan. 23.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.