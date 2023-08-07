WATERTOWN — Alycia G. Parson, 20, Olive Street, Watertown, was charged by city police on July 31 when police executed a bench warrant.
Parson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
Ashley J. Parody, 39, Sterling Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Aug. 1 with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Parody allegedly struck the victim in the left eye and temple with a closed fist.
Parody was served a criminal summons and advised to appear in City Court on Aug. 18.
Quentin D. Odom, 33, Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged by city police Aug. 1 when police executed a bench warrant.
Odom was processed and held for arraignment in Jefferson County Court.
Shamik E. Hodge, 31, West End Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police Aug. 1 with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Hodge damaged a tree valued at $950 by striking it with an aluminum baseball bat.
Hodge was released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Dariyon M. Hodges, 31, Morrison Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Hodges grabbed the throat of the victim during a domestic incident, causing the victim to have difficulty breathing. Police further allege Hodges grabbed a 14-year-old child and pushed the child against the wall.
Hodges was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Michael J. Earl Jr., 33, Walker Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Earl allegedly was not watching his children which allowed for a 4-year-old to climb on the porch roof several times for an estimated combined time of eight minutes and 30 seconds. Police say the other children closed the window on the 4-year-old so the child could not get back into the house.
Earl was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Martin J. Reese III, 28, Bradley Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree menacing.
According to police records, Reese was previously convicted of a crime in Watertown City Court on July 14 and possessed a Tifco folding knife and used it to menace another person. Police say that he advanced toward the victim with an open folding knife and threw it on the floor near their foot.
Reese was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held for arraignment in City Court.
Cory A. Aubin, 32, Factory Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with trespass.
According to police records, Aubin allegedly remained on the premises of 7-Eleven after being told to leave numerous times by patrols.
Aubin was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Craig D. Youmans, 54, Adams Center, was charged by city police Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Youmans was held pending arraignment.
Steel A. Angus, 35, no listed address, was charged by city police Saturday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and third-degree burglary, a felony.
According to police records, Angus allegedly stole a Samsung phone, a towel and a T-shirt belonging to the YMCA that were valued at $1,020. Police also allege he entered and remained unlawfully in the YMCA.
Angus was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Jonathan E. LaValley, 33, no listed address was charged by city police Wednesday with petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
According to police records, LaValley allegedly stole the victim’s wallet that contained two debit cards and approximately $343 in cash from 430 Factory St.
LaValley was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Elaina J. Ashwood, 28, Stone Street, Watertown, was charged by city police July 30 with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and moving from lane unsafely.
Ashwood was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on Aug. 18.
Dustin K. Youmans, 32, Bradley Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree burglary, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Youmans allegedly possessed a sledgehammer with the intent to use it against another person. Youmans also allegedly remained inside the dwelling of 515 Bradley St. while threatening the victim with the use of a sledgehammer.
Police further allege Youmans damaged the molding and door jamb at the Bradley Street residence by striking it with a sledgehammer. Police said he threatened the victim with a sledgehammer and told the victim he would kill them.
Youmans was held pending arraignment in City Court.
Cody A. Smith, 25, Dexter, was charged by city police Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Smith was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Chad M. Bleau, 33, no listed address, was charged by city police Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
He was held pending an appearance in City Court.
Bobbi Jo Schillinger, 47, Lakeland, Florida, was charged by city police Thursday with trespass.
According to police records, Schillinger allegedly remained on the front yard of the property despite being told by the resident to stay off of the property.
Schillinger turned herself in and was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Corey M. Norton, 29, no listed address, was charged by city police Thursday with resisting arrest when police executed a bench warrant.
According to police records, Norton allegedly prevented a uniformed police officer from effecting an arrest when he took off on a bicycle after being told he was under arrest.
Police say the underlying charge for the bench warrant is petit larceny. No additional information was provided.
