Timothy F. Gaba Jr., 35, of Division Street in Lowville, was charged by city police on Thursday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Gaba was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Christopher M. Conrad, 27, of Route 12 in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Conrad was held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Friday.
Robert K. Bertrand, 50, of Thompson Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Mr. Bertrand was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket answerable to Watertown City Court on Feb. 3.
