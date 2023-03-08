WATERTOWN — Willie R.A. Thompson, 36, of Flower Avenue East, was charged by city police Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Thompson allegedly damaged a $10 picture frame by throwing it to the ground resulting in the picture frame shattering. Mr. Thompson also allegedly pushed the victim.
