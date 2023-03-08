2 hurt in pool hall shooting released from the hospital

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Willie R.A. Thompson, 36, of Flower Avenue East, was charged by city police Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.

According to police records, Mr. Thompson allegedly damaged a $10 picture frame by throwing it to the ground resulting in the picture frame shattering. Mr. Thompson also allegedly pushed the victim.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.