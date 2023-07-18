Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Katrina M. Smith, 33, West Main Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Monday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

According to police records, Smith allegedly struck the victim multiple times while in close proximity to a 15-year-old. Police further allege that Smith struck the victim multiple times on their chest and arms, and threw them to the ground during a domestic incident.

