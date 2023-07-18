WATERTOWN — Katrina M. Smith, 33, West Main Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Monday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Smith allegedly struck the victim multiple times while in close proximity to a 15-year-old. Police further allege that Smith struck the victim multiple times on their chest and arms, and threw them to the ground during a domestic incident.
Smith was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held for arraignment.
Darci L. Robbins, 30, Palmer Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Robbins allegedly continued to yell loudly in the parking lot of a business despite being told multiple times to quiet down which caused onlookers to be alarmed.
Robbins was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Anthony R. Hardy, 30, Boyd Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Hardy entered and remained in the victim’s dwelling without permission.
Hardy was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Brian M. Liddy, 26, Fort Drum, was charged by city police Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Liddy allegedly stole a bottle of 7 Select brand of water by removing it from the packaging and leaving the premises without attempting to pay.
Liddy was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and given an appearance ticket for City Court. He was then turned over to military police.
Joshua A. Wright, 41, no listed address, was charged by city police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Wright allegedly struck the hood of a 2019 Subaru Crosstreck that belonged to the victim, two times with his fists which dented the vehicle hood in two spots.
Wright was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Maleek M.A. Williams, 23, Howk Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to police records, Williams allegedly restrained another person when he blocked the doorway of a bedroom in order to prevent the victim from leaving and told the victim that they were not allowed to leave.
Williams was held pending arraignment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.