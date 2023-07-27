WATERTOWN — Marquail D. Whitley, 25, and Alycia G. Parson, 20, no listed addresses, were charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Whitley and Parson allegedly damaged a tree that was valued at $950 by striking it repeatedly with an aluminum baseball bat. Police further allege Whitley tackled the tree in an attempt to remove it from the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.