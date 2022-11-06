WATERTOWN — Cleo E. Vaughns IV, 28, of Waltham Street, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Vaughns allegedly entered and unlawfully remained inside a Flower Avenue East apartment without permission from the owner.
Mr. Vaughns was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on Nov. 21.
Regina A. Stevens, 38, with no listed address, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass, and petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Stevens allegedly entered and unlawfully remained in a Flower Avenue East apartment without permission from the owner.
Police records also state Ms. Stevens also allegedly stole $3.28 worth of cookies from the State Street Citgo two separate times.
Ms. Stevens was processed and released with appearance tickets answerable to City Court on Nov. 21.
Edward Schuerfeld, 36, of Flower Avenue East in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Schuerfeld allegedly entered and unlawfully remained in a Flower Avenue East apartment without permission from the owner.
Mr. Schuerfeld was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on Nov. 21.
Timothy J. Gardner, 54, of South Orchard Street, was charged by city police on Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Gardner allegedly knowingly possessed approximately 1.12 grams of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine on a field test kit.
Mr. Gardner was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on Nov. 18.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.