WATERTOWN — Jeffrey D. Smith, 37, West Main Street, Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Smith was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on Sept. 15.
Jonathan E. Melendez, 38, Eimicke Place, Watertown, was charged by city police on Monday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Melendez allegedly had a physical altercation with the protected party while having a previous conviction of first-degree criminal contempt on Aug. 18, 2021. Police further allege that Melendez grabbed the victim by the arm and pulled them out of their car.
Melendez was held pending appearance in City Court on Monday.
Matthew A. Lawrence, 36, Black River, was charged by city police on Monday when police executed a bench warrant.
Lawrence was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Scott J. Munson, 23, Grant Street, Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Munson allegedly possessed a hammer with the intent to use it unlawfully, and threatened to “bash (the victim’s) brain in” and was previously convicted of arson on Sept. 18, 2018. Police also say he pushed the victim off of a porch and down a set of stairs.
Munson was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
Melissa S. Clyde, 31, no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday with trespass.
According to police records, Clyde allegedly entered a camper on Edmund Street and remained unlawfully.
Clyde was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket pending arraignment in City Court on Sept. 6.
