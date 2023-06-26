WATERTOWN — Christine J. Murphy, 37, Dexter, was charged by city police Friday with petit larceny and arrested on a bench warrant for an aggravated unlicensed operation charge.
Police say Murphy stole $20 worth of Fireball from Arsenal Wine and Liquor.
She was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held on a different charge pending arraignment in City Court.
Lilith M. West, 18, no listed address, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
Police say West told the victim on the phone that she was going to slit their throat.
West was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Larry D. Webb, 62, Union Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Thursday with disorderly conduct.
Police say Webb was yelling at an unreasonably loud level from his open apartment window.
He was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on July 13.
Mackey J. West, 57, East Division Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, West unlawfully possessed a 2 mg pill of Xanax.
West was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on July 7.
Shane K. Richardson, 48, William Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny.
According to police records, Richardson entered the victim’s residence and stole a tote that contained miscellaneous property belonging to the victim.
Richardson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Tasean Battle, 28, Brooklyn, was charged by city police Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and fourth-degree conspiracy, a felony.
According to police records, Battle had a counterfeit $100 bill and used the bill to purchase items totalling $6.90. He received $93.10 of real U.S. currency in change and left the store.
Police also allege he conspired with two other people when they knowingly used two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase $29.20 worth of merchandise and receive $170.80 in real currency as change.
Battle was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held for arraignment in CAP Court.
Sincere D. Chandler, 21, Syracuse, was charged by city police Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and fourth degree conspiracy, a felony.
According to police records, Chandler knowingly possessed a counterfeit $100 bill and used the bill to purchase items totalling $9.07, and received $90.93 of real U.S. currency in change. Police say he then left the store.
Police further allege he conspired with two other people when they knowingly used two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase $29.20 worth of merchandise and received $170.80 in real United States currency as change.
Chandler was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held for arraignment.
Jahiem J. Howard, 18, Endicott, was charged by city police Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and fourth-degree conspiracy, a felony.
According to police records, Howard knowingly possessed a counterfeit $100 bill and used the bill to purchase items totalling $13.23. He received $86.77 in change in real U.S. currency and left the store.
Police further allege that Howard conspired with two other people when they knowingly used two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase $29.20 worth of merchandise and received $170.80 in real United States currency as change.
Howard was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held for arraignment.
Teagan M. Gooshaw, 21, no listed address, was charged by city police Sunday with trespass.
According to police records, Gooshaw entered the partially fenced in and coned off area of the Urban Mission and looked into the dumpsters searching for items to take.
Gooshaw was released with an appearance ticket for City Court on July 14.
