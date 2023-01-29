WATERTOWN — Lilith M. West, 18, of Emerson Place in Watertown was charged by city police on Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. West allegedly damaged several glass vases, a fish bowl, a picture frame, and a TV remote that did not belong to her during a domestic incident.
Police also allege Ms. West grabbed a kitchen steak knife within four feet from the victim, threatened the victim with the knife and threw it in the direction of her, almost striking the female victim. Ms. West also allegedly threw a wooden chair, which struck the victim in her side.
Ms. West was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
