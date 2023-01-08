WATERTOWN — Kelsey K. Mannigan, 27, of Echo Drive in Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Ms. Mannigan allegedly threw a bar glass toward a bartender at the Hitchin Post which broke a 60-inch Vizio Smart TV which was valued at $500.
Ms. Mannigan was processed and released with an appearance ticket to City Court on Jan. 23.
Kyle F. Towles, 37, of West Mullin Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Towles allegedly was physically fighting with Latia N. Towles who had a refrain from order of protection against him. The physical fight also allegedly took place in front of a 10-year-old child.
Mr. Towles was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Sunday.
Latia N. Towles, 36, of West Mullin Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Towles allegedly pulled Kyle F. Towles off a couch, threw a cologne bottle at him, and fought with him for the remote, which violated a refrain from order of protection.
The physical fight also took place in front of a 10-year-old child.
Ms. Towles was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Sunday.
